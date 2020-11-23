Brennah Black Sizzles In Detailed Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings While Striking A Sexy Pose

Brennah Black shared a brand new snap to her Instagram account on Sunday, and her adoring fans seemingly couldn’t get enough.

The model sizzles as she appeared to be hanging out at home to close out the weekend. In the photo, Brennah opted for a detailed lingerie set. The black bra featured see-through panels on the sides and frilly lace embellishments in the front. It boasted a low-cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage as well.

She added a pair of matching panties, which she pulled high over her curvaceous hips. The undies left little to the imagination as they wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and flaunted her flat tummy and killer abs. She also opted for a pair of sheer black thigh-high stockings, which clung to her long, lean legs

Brennah struck as sexy pose in the photo as she stood in her living room. She had both of her toned arms raised above her head and her back arched. She lifted one foot up off of the floor and bent her knee as she stretched her long torso and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, a gray armchair and a beige couch could be seen behind Brennah. A wooden coffee table and a large piece of wall art were also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair slicked back away from her face. The locks were pulled back into a sleek bun that rested on top of her head. In the caption of the post, she admitted that she was missing someone.

Brennah’s 635,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 19,000 times within the first 17 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 700 messages during that time.

“I didn’t know u were a ballerina!” one follower stated.

“Look great as always,” declared another.

“Thigh highs and a Thong….. boomchakalaka,” a third user quipped.

“Great pose, brings out all of your best features in one beautiful shot!!!!” a fourth person wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to stepping in front of the camera while wearing revealing ensembles. She’s often seen showing some skin in her online looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently stunned her followers when she posed in an emerald green lingerie set while lounging around on the couch. To date, that post has reeled in more than 11,000 likes and over 460 comments.