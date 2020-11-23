Noah Cyrus Lifts Her Shirt, Shows Off Orange Thong Panties During Dance Video

Noah Cyrus got wild in her latest round of late night Instagram posts, which she shared to her story early on Monday morning. The singer, along with one of her friends, had fun in front of the camera as they danced around while going pantsless.

In the clips, Noah and her gal pal both sported matching green and blue tie-dye t-shirts. The garment boasted short sleeves, which flaunted her toned arms, and fit loosely around her body.

Although the shirt mostly hid Noah’s figure, the singer didn’t disappoint when it came to showing off some serious skin in the outfit. During the video, she lifted the shirt high off of her hips to expose her orange thong panties.

Noah — who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus — revealed that the first clip was filmed at 2:36 a.m. It featured her and her buddy dancing around in front of the camera. She wore a black and brown scarf around her head to keep her hair out of her face. Her locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she joked that her middle of the night dance party came after declaring she wanted to go to sleep early.

In the second video, Noah pulled up her top to show off her round booty and muscular thighs. She pushed her pert posterior out and bent her knees as she twerked. Meanwhile, her friend stood behind her with her arms in the air and swayed her hips.

Noah danced and sang along with the music playing in the background before coming in closely to the camera and lifting her shirt again to show off her flat tummy and just a hint of underboob.

The “July” singer accessorized her barely there look with multiple rings on her fingers. She also had a bracelet on her wrist and a chain around her neck. She wore dark polish on her long fingernails as well.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the background of the videos, some tall, white cabinets with silver handles could be seen. On the door of one of the cabinets, photos appeared to be hung in a line to be displayed.

Noah doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her toned physique in her online uploads. She’s often seen scantily clad in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently delighted her 5.9 million followers when she opted for a slinky gold dress and a high ponytail as she dressed up like Kim Kardashian for Halloween. To date, that post has racked up more than 441,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.