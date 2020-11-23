Ms Banks Wears Matching Lingerie & See-Through Jacket For New Music Video

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself on set. The rising star recently released a new music video for her collaboration with ZieZie — “Late Night Text” — and is using the social media platform to promote the track.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a purple lace bra that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching panties while rocking knee-high boots of the same color. Ms Banks wrapped herself up in a see-through jacket that appeared to be made out of PVC material. She accessorized herself with numerous silver necklaces, rings, and small stud earrings. Ms Banks styled her long dark straight hair down and decorated the front with little gems. She rocked long acyrlic nails and looked very glamorous for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured in front of a white wall from the waist-up. She gazed to her right while the light reflected a shadow onto her. Ms Banks raised one hand to the side of her head and showcased her profile.

In the third frame, she was snapped in front of a lit-up backdrop. Ms Banks directly faced the camera but appeared to be fixated on something to her left.

In the fourth and final frame, she was photographed from head-to-toe while getting filmed next to a topless male that was holding a sheer umbrella above her head.

For her caption, Ms Banks informed fans that “Late Night Text” is out now. The video can be watched on GRM Daily’s official YouTube channel here.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 285 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“My love for you grows every single day,” one user wrote.

“Look how gorgeous u look,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“So aesthetically pleasing,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking really cute in the third picture,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ms Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cropped yellow jacket that featured a snakeskin print all over with a matching bucket hat. Ms Banks opted for white high-waisted pants and lace-up sneakers of the same color. She wore her wavy, dark hair down and accessorized with a couple of necklaces.