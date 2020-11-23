Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares ‘DWTS’ Quickstep With Sasha Farber In Honor Of Finale: ‘I’m So Proud Of You’

Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a clip of her own ballroom journey on Dancing with the Stars alongside her pro partner Sasha Farber, who has made it to the finale. Nicole, who performed as part of the show’s 17th season, said she was proud of her pal and wished him luck as he attempted to win his first mirrorball trophy during tonight’s live show.

Nicole shared a performance from the series where she demonstrated her ability at the Quickstep.

In the caption of the video, Nicole expressed her joy that her former partner had gone this far in the competition and said she would be watching to support him and adding her votes to those cast for Sasha and his celebrity partner, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado.

Sasha responded to the 2013 clip above, calling it “the best.”

Sasha and Nicole were eliminated in Week 7 despite good judge’s scores and displaying promise in the ballroom. This was Sasha’s first time as a pro after being a part of the show’s troupe dancers for three seasons prior. After being eliminated with Nicole, Sasha was put back in the troupe before once again being promoted to pro in Season 22 where he was partnered with ex-Facts of Life star Kim Fields.

In the video, Nicole’s hair was dyed a bright red hue. It was wrapped in soft curls around her head. She wore a red dress and gloves that were similar in style to that of film legend Marilyn Monroe. The twosome danced to a tune long associated with the blond bombshell, “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” from the 1953 film Gentleman Prefer Blondes. The fast-paced routine appeared to be flawless and at its close, Nicole blew a kiss to judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Fans of the reality television personality loved her enthusiasm for her friend’s success.

“I would love to see you guys back on a redemption season!!!” wrote one fan, to which Nicole responded she would do it.

“I recently watched your old clips on DWTS and you guys were definitely robbed! You were so good, Snoopy! And you had so much energy and grace! I hope you get to do it again if you want to,” penned a second viewer.

“That was fantastic! Loved the one-handed cartwheel at the end!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Holy Moley, you KILLED that! Why didn’t you win?” questioned a fourth fan.