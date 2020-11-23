Leanna Bartlett Goes Braless Under Tight Mini Dress While Sporting Thigh-High Boots

Warmer temperatures might mean covering up a little bit more skin, but that does not mean being any less sexy for Leanna Bartlett. The model took to Instagram to show off her amazing figure while going braless underneath a skintight mini dress while wearing a pair of thigh-high boots.

Leanna’s dress was made from a ribbed, stretchy fabric that accentuated her voluptuous chest and thin waistline. The number featured one off-the-shoulder sleeve and a turtleneck. The hemline cut off at the middle of her thighs, just a few inches from the top of her suede boots, which were a shade of pale gray. They had chunky heels and each leg had a small bows tied at the center back calling attention to her toned thighs. She also carried a small black-and-brown handbag over her shoulder.

The popular influencer parted her long locks on the side, and she styled them in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

The post was presented in a video format, and it captured Leanna outside on a sidewalk that appeared to be near a few storefronts. In the caption, she indicated that she was shopping.

The clip began by showing Leanna from behind as she glanced down behind her as the camera panned up her body. She flipped her hair over her shoulder in a flirty fashion before walking away from the camera, flaunting her booty. After a few steps, she looked over her shoulder and smiled before turning back around. She then turned to face the camera while stopping to lean against a wall. She smiled as she struck a pose with one foot forward before the video ended.

Her fans were impressed with the clip, and many took to the comments section to tell her so.

“You’re killing it beautiful lady,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Leanna your so Gorgeous and smoking Hot,” a second follower commented, adding a several flame emoji.

“Wow @leannabartlett you look Stunningly Beautiful if you don’t mind me saying so,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow, you look awesome in that outfit, every piece is magic on you,” a fourth fan added with a kiss and red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Leanna showed quite a bit more skin in a post that saw her wearing a skimpy bikini covered with pink sequins. Her ample chest filled out the small cups, and the bottoms were a low-rise style that gave her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her flat abs.