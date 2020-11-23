Maisie Smith Wears Tassel Crop Top & Miniskirt For ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Maisie Smith took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The talented actress is currently a contestant on the 18th season of Strictly Come Dancing and has been wearing some eye-catching outfits for the show.

For week five, Smith rocked a multicolored crop top that featured tassels hanging off. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut, displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted skirt that fell above her upper thigh. The EastEnders star teamed her look with strappy dark orange heels that showcased her toes and gave her some extra height. Smith appeared to be wearing a gold head chain across her forehead while styling her ginger hair down.

Her Spanish dance partner, Gorka Márquez, wore a sleeveless bright yellow shirt that had a pattern all over. He left the majority of the garment unbuttoned and showed off his toned arms. Márquez is a fan of body art and showcased his sleeve tattoos. He opted for black pants and lace-up sneakers of the same color.

The 19-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was captured on the dancefloor. Márquez stood behind Smith and had both his hands wrapped around her waist. Smith stood with her legs closed and her arms spread out beside her while sporting a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Márquez held onto Smith while she raised one leg and tilted her head back.

In the third and final frame, Smith placed one hand around Márquez’s shoulder while resting the other on her hip. She raised her left leg off the ground and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 670 comments, proving to be very popular with her 841,000 followers.

“Best dancer on there.. you are incredible Maisie,” one user wrote.

“I just wanna say no matter what you are LOVED. Sending all my positivity and love your way xoxo have a great day,” another person shared.

“I’m so proud of you Maisie you are smashing this, you are incredible soo talented,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU WERE INCREDIBLE LAST NIGHT!! SMASHED IT. You are a true champ!” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on Strictly’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, the duo salsa-danced to Meghan Trainor’s “Better When I’m Dancing.”

As reported by Mirror, Smith landed herself in the bottom two again despite being second on the leaderboard. However, she was saved and still remains in the competition.