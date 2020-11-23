Laura Marie Looks Fabulous In Purple Lace Lingerie & Garter Belt

Laura Marie was scantily clad in her latest Instagram look on Sunday night. The brunette stunner wowed her over 1.4 million followers when she opted for a barely there look as she relaxed around her house to end the week.

In the snap, Laura looked fabulous as she stripped down her purple lace lingerie, which she revealed was made by the brand FashionNova. The model appeared to be hanging around the house in racy outfit, as she admitted in the caption that the look was simply her Sunday evening attire.

Her skimpy bra featured sheer panels with intricate lace detailing as the neckline exposed her ample cleavage. The thin straps also showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were cut very high over her hips and showcased much of her long, lean legs, including her muscled thighs. She added a matching purple garter belt around her thin waist. The garment featured straps that hung down her legs.

Laura opted for minimal accessories to coincide with her revealing look. However, she did wear a dainty chain with a small pendant around her neck. She also rocked a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura stood with her hip pushed out and one knee slightly bent. She allowed one hand to hang at her side as the other rested on top of a brown chair. The model pulled her shoulders back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera while a tall green plant could be seen behind her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and cascaded over one shoulder.

Laura’s followers wasted no time sharing their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 9,500 likes within the first nine hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 160 comments on the pic.

“Beautiful cute angel I love you,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!” another declared.

“Wow Wow Wow Laura absolutely freaking stunningly flawless gorgeous young lady,” a third user gushed.

“Always so beautiful I adore you,” a fourth person commented.

Laura is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles that catch the eye of her followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently posed in a black hooded sweatshirt and leather jacket as she rocked a panstless look in a pair of dark panties. To date, that upload has raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 180 comments.