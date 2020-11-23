Pia Mia Rocks Leopard-Print Crop Top & Sheer Lace Jacket For Latest Outfit Post

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snaps of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress loves to show off her outfits via the social media platform and wore an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a leopard-print crop top with a small turtle neck. The item of clothing that displayed her midriff was teamed with a sheer black lace jacket over the top. Pia paired the ensemble with loose-fitted light blue jeans and multicolored lace-up sneakers. She wrapped a brown leather Louis Vuitton bag around her left shoulder that featured their signature print all over. Pia styled her blond hair off her face and in a high ponytail. She accessorized with a jeweled watch and stud earrings while rocking acrylic nails.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia was captured outdoors on a staircase from the thighs-up. She rested her arms beside her and held a black face mask, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pia parted her legs open and gazed directly at the camera lens while the wind was seemingly blowing her hair. In the reflection of the balcony behind her, you could see the palm trees that were reflecting onto it.

In the next slide, Pia shared a close-up pic of her attire, which showed off the Givenchy label sewn onto her jacket.

In the sixth frame, the After We Collided actress was snapped from head-to-toe, looking down.

For her caption, Pia informed fans that she was in Miami having “morning meetings.”

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 50,000 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“A look as always,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“The most beautiful, hard working, dedicated individual ever,” another person shared.

“I love your style, you look super good,” remarked a third fan.

“Damn I love you, Pia Mia,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As reported by The Inquisitr, she promoted her new single, “Lovefool,” in a white T-shirt with the Playboy bunny logo across the front in red. The songstress paired the outfit with high-waisted light blue denim shorts that had frayed hems. Pia scraped back her blond locks, styling them into one long plait. She opted for long, pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with a coat of red polish.