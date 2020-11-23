Kaitlyn Bristowe Says ‘I Don’t Want To Say Bye’ As ‘DWTS’ Live Finale Caps Off The Season

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Dancing with the Stars that she is not ready to say goodbye to her ballroom experience. Her remarks were included among those by fans and viewers of the reality competition series which were attached to a photo of the gorgeous blond and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, who have made it to the finale of Season 29.

Kaitlyn revealed that she could not put into words how much she had enjoyed being a part of this season. She added that everyone who works on the show is pure magic and that all of her dancing dreams had come true. Her remark was liked 749 times thus far.

Kaitlyn’s ardent supporters continued to send their love and support for the duo as they prepare to dance two more times for the audience and the judge’s votes.

“Just wish COVID wasn’t here so you could enjoy a ‘normal’ season with an audience. And Jason [Tartick] could be there in person to watch you dance!” wrote one follower.

“I think you two got this, I think your biggest competitor is Nev [Schulman] but I’m rooting for y’all. You deserve it, Artem deserves it. Prayers and good luck. Artem, bring this trophy home to little Matteo and Nikki Bella, I know they been missing you!!” penned a second fan.

“You deserve this so much,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Love you KB! It’s been amazing seeing you live out your dream! Crush it and bring home that mirrorball!” noted a fourth fan.

In the snap shared on the Instagram page of the series, Kaitlyn and Artem both gave peace signs to the camera during what was likely rehearsals for their final two dances. The couple will redo their Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears. They will follow that with a Freestyle dance to “Sparkling Diamonds” from Moulin Rouge in the show’s designated rehearsal space.

Katilyn looked lovely in a casual black tank top. It had a v-neckline and thin straps that rested upon her toned shoulders. She appeared to have a gray sweatshirt casually tossed over her left shoulder. Kaitlyn’s long, blond tresses were casually styled with tendrils that framed her face. On her neck, a thin gold chain rested atop her collarbone. It had a thin, gold bar at its center.

Artem did not smile in the snap but made clear eye contact with the camera. He crossed his wrists. He held up three fingers on his left hand and gave a thumbs-up with his left. The gorgeous pro wore a light-colored t-shirt. Atop that, he added a denim shirt that remained unbuttoned. His hair was brushed up and away from his face and his beard and mustache were neatly trimmed.