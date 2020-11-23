Nicole Scherzinger Looks Radiant In A Feminine Floral Look

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sweet shot taken with her partner Thom Evans by her side. The duo stood outdoors in the photo, with a rustic stone wall behind them and a stone path beneath their feet. The wall had a set of chestnut brown double doors that opened into what appeared to be a courtyard area, and the area around the door was lined with greenery, from lush green leaves to vibrant red ones.

Nicole looked radiant in a feminine, floral look that looked stunning on her lean physique. The dress she wore had short sleeves that came to an inch or so above her elbows, and a v-neck neckline that dipped low, showing off a hint of cleavage. She accessorized with a pendant necklace that hung down, drawing more attention to her chest. The entire look was crafted from a cream-colored fabric with a delicate print atop it, and it was stunning on her curves.

The material draped over her ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist. Elastic detailing in the waist accentuated her hourglass figure, and the fabric cascaded down her lower body, draping over her toned thighs before ending just below her knee.

She finished off the look with a pair of peep-toe platform sandals with an ankle strap, and she also added a few more accessories, including a collection of thin gold bangles on one wrist, a pair of earrings, and a few rings. Her long brunette locks were styled in a deep side part, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest.

She placed one hand atop her thigh and wrapped her other arm around her partner, who did the same. Thom was casual in a blue T-Shirt and shorts that came to just above his knee. He had a pair of black sneakers on, and placed one hand in his pocket as the duo gazed at the camera, smiles gracing their features.

Nicole’s audience absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 129,500 likes within seven hours of going live, as well as 534 comments from her followers.

“You’re looking amazing Nicole,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful photo, beautiful couple,” another follower chimed in.

“That man is really hot!” a third fan remarked, distracted by Nicole’s partner.

“Aloha Queen! Thank you for being such an inspiration!” yet another follower added.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole gave her followers a glimpse into her workout routine with a short video clip in which she rocked a matching sports bra and leggings set in a vibrant orange hue. She had her long locks pulled up in a high ponytail secured with a scrunchie, and she did several squats that showcased her pert posterior.