Jade Thirlwall Dazzles In Short Strapless Orange Dress For ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ Appearance

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The singer recently dropped a new album with her band, Confetti, and has been busy promoting the release with multiple television appearances. On Saturday night, Little Mix did an interview and a performance on The Jonathan Ross Show wearing different outfits.

Within Thirlwall’s three-photo upload, she showed off the two different ensembles she rocked.

In the first shot, the “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a strapless orange dress that appeared to be covered in sequins and shimmered in the light. The garment had a train that fell behind her on the floor and fell above her upper thigh. Thirlwall paired the look with black strappy heels that showcased her toes and the tattoo inked on her right foot. She kept her nails short for the occasion.

The songstress posed in front of a plain white wall with her arms resting beside her. Thirlwall gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while the majority of her brunette hair was behind her shoulders.

In the next slide, she was captured singing in a long-sleeved black crop top with loose-fitted high-waisted pants of the same color. Thirlwall teamed the outfit with black lace-up boots.

The 27-year-old performed on a floor covered in water in front of a large circular light.

As seen on The Jonathan Ross Show’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, Little Mix sang their latest single, “Sweet Melody,” with full choreography. Group member Jesy Nelson was not in attendance due to being unwell.

In the span of one day, Thirlwall’s Instagram post racked up more than 312,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“SLAYED YET AGAIN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“As beautiful as always,” another person shared.

“You are just so amazing,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Your beauty is hard to swallow,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Little Mix hosted this year’s virtual MTV Europe Music Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thirlwall upped her fashion game in a pink-patterned blazer jacket that was buttoned up with matching leggings for her red carpet look. She completed the ensemble with see-through heels, which gave her some extra height. Thirlwall accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant and a small nose stud while sporting her wavy locks down.