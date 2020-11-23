‘DWTS’ Teases Viewers With Promises Of An Explosive Season Finale

A post shared on the Instagram account of Dancing with the Stars has teased viewers with a promise of an explosive finale after 12 weeks of shows in a season filled with changes. Tonight, the series will crown a celebrity and pro mirrorball winner, but in a tight race between four finalists that have shown talent on the ballroom floor with the addition of strong fan bases that support them, it is anyone’s guess who will be deemed the winner.

The final four celebrities and their professional partners that will compete in the finale are as follows: Justina Macado and Sasha Farber, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman, and Jenna Johnson, and Nelly and Daniella Karagach.

The video clip began with the ultimate prize for a performer on the series, a glittery mirrorball that featured a bright gold base. The video showed the top celebrities in different clips in some of their most memorable dances over the past 12 weeks.

It also teased a dance performance from judge Derek Hough, who sat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the place of longtime panelist Len Goodman who could not participate as he remained in London due to travel restrictions set forth by the coronavirus pandemic. Derek performed earlier this season with his longtime girlfriend and DWTS troupe member, Hayley Erbert.

Nelly will also perform a medley of his greatest hits on the episode.

The video featured a quick clip of each set of performers with the question, “who will win it all?’

All pros that participated in the competition will return tonight, but not all their celebrity partners. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Carole Baskin is the sole celeb that will not join her former castmates as she remains in Florida due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel. Jeannie Mai, Chrishell Stause, Jesse Metcalfe, Vernon Davis, Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean, and Johnny Weir will all be back in the ballroom.

Fans were very vocal about whom they believed would win and their high hopes for an amazing end of this round of ballroom competition in the comments section of the share. From their comments, it appears there is not one clear favorite.

“Justina and Sasha will grab that mirrorball,” claimed one fan.

“Kaitlyn will take it home with Artem and help him get his first trophy,” penned a second follower.

“Nev has been so consistent and has grown as a dancer, this has to count for something! I hope him and Jenna win,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Nelly will do it! He has grown so much as a performer and I love him with Daniella,” remarked a fourth fan.