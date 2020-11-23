Nicole Thorne Shares A Sexy Close-Up Of Her Pert Posterior In Steamy Instagram Update

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she turned the tables and took photos of the photographer, while getting snapped herself.

The pictures were captured in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole appeared to be on a beach. The sun shone down on her tantalizing figure, and she showcased her curves in a black bikini that covered barely anything at all.

The pictures were taken by photographer Benjamin Patrick, whose Instagram page Nicole made sure to tag in the first slide of the update as well as in the caption. Her bikini top had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with tiny triangular cups covering some of her ample assets while leaving a serious amount of cleavage and underboob on display. Thin straps extended around her neck, back, and across her chest, securing the sexy garment.

She paired the simple top with equally basic bottoms that likewise showcased her curves. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and stretched high over her hips, elongating her long legs.

She kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate ring on each hand. She held a small camera in one hand and appeared to take a picture of the photographer, facing the lens and flaunting her figure as her long brunette locks tumbled down her back. The background was blurred, making Nicole the focal point of the shot.

For the second slide, Nicole allowed the camera to zoom in on her pert posterior. The two-piece set she wore was a thong style that left her shapely rear on full display, and she dangled the camera down so that it was positioned near her cheeky derriere. Her fans absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post received over 5,900 likes within just two hours of going live. It also racked up 75 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two flame emoji.

“Such a babe,” another follower chimed in.

“You are so stunning,” a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Obsessed with these shots,” another follower added, loving the tantalizing snaps.

