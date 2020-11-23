Blond Bombshell Christine Quinn Slays Wearing Red Bra, Sheer Skirt & Knee-High Boots

Christine Quinn, who is most known for starring on Netflix’s hit show, Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The blond bombshell is known for her incredible outfits and knows how to make a statement.

Quinn stunned in a red bra that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The reality star wrapped herself in an oversized jacket of the same color, which she left to hang off her shoulders. She paired the look with a green/turquoise sheer miniskirt that appeared to be made out of PVC material. The see-through garment fell above her upper thigh and allowed Quinn to show off her black underwear. She teamed the ensemble with red leather knee-high boots and stylish shades. Quinn her luscious locks in curls while rocking acrylic nails. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a thin silver chain belt.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured outdoors in front of a plain white wall. She was snapped from the waist-up with her head tilted up and to the side. Quinn raised one hand to her bra strap and held her sunglasses with the other. She showcased a hint of her sharp jawline and radiated beauty.

In the next slide, Quinn was photographed from a slightly lower angle and leaned against the wall. She rested one hand on her shoulder and gazed down directly at the camera lens while wearing her shades.

In the tags, the successful businesswoman credited the photographer Bonnie Nichoalds, her fashion stylist Grace Butler, makeup artist Juan Alan Tamez, and hairstylist Jason.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these gorgeous snaps were taken.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 730 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“You’re always killing it,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“This is my favorite picture of you! You look stunning Christine!” another person shared.

“Serving you 2020 Marilyn Monroe realness!! I love you,” remarked a third fan.

“Please make a Masterclass and teach us mere mortals the secrets of slaying like DAMN,” a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying in red is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut silk garment while sporting her wavy hair down with a middle part. Quinn accessorized herself with a multicolored jeweled necklace that featured a large pendant of Gucci’s logo and painted her nails with a polish that matched her outfit.