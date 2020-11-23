Marie Osmond Reveals Husband Stephen Craig’s Health Issues On IG: ‘Life Can Change In The Blink Of An Eye’

Marie Osmond revealed her husband Stephen Craig’s health issues in an Instagram post that stunned her longtime fans. She posted an image of a set of hands clasped together in prayer as seen here. This was followed by information regarding her husband as the reason why she had been inactive as late on the social media site as of late. Marie added a statement from Russel M. Nelson, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints, of which she is a member, that claimed that counting blessings are better than recounting problems.

In the caption, she explained that perhaps some of her followers had noticed that she hadn’t posted much on her Instagram in the past week. She then shared that her husband Steve had fallen ill and this had taken all of her attention. Marie explained that they did not know the “absolutes” to his situation as yet. She then asked for prayers for better health for her spouse from her fans.

Marie continued that even she needed to be reminded to be grateful for her belief in God’s love.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

She cited Mr. Nelson, who asked his parishioners to flood the internet with the healing power of gratitude in a service Marie participated in on Friday. Marie said that she wrote down what she was grateful for as a way to ease her worried mind. She claimed that her family, art, music, the beauty of nature, books, medicine, talents, and hundreds of other things brought her great joy. She claimed that this particular exercise helped ease her worried mind and lighten some of her burdens.

Marie concluded her post by sharing her wishes for a joyous Thanksgiving holiday. She asked her admirers to let her know if they participated in the aforementioned exercise and if it helped them in any way.

Her former The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba added a comment to the share. She said she would say an extra prayer for Steve’s return to radiant health.

Other fans also added their sentiments and prayers for Steve’s speedy recovery.

“Sending all my love and prayers to you, Steve, and all of your precious family,” wrote one fan.

“Praying for Steve & his complete healing & for you my dear friend. It may sound trite because you are ‘Marie Osmond’ and have many resources at your disposal, but, my friend, if there is anything I can do for you, please let me know! I am praying! Thank you for the message on gratitude! Making a list is an awesome way to see what we have to be thankful for! I love you & wish you & your precious family a very blessed Thanksgiving,” penned a second follower.