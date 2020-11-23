Molly Eskam Sizzles In Sexy Black Lingerie, Asks Fans ‘Spicy Or Sweet?’

Buxom blond bombshell Molly Eskam tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a sexy black bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Molly tagged the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

The garment featured two circular patches of opaque fabric that covered any NSFW areas, and they were bordered by semi-sheer mesh and lace trim. Thick straps extended around her neck, and the straps were attached to the cups with a satin bow.

The piece showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and left her sculpted shoulders and slender arms exposed. A hint of sideboob was also visible as Molly flaunted her tantalizing figure.

A thick satin ribbon extended around her back, converging in a small bow nestled just below her breasts, and semi-sheer panels of lace and mesh fabric covered up a portion of her stomach. Large bows graced both hips, securing the garment on her curvaceous figure, and leaving her voluptuous hips exposed.

Molly finished the ensemble with a few simple accessories, layering several delicate gold necklaces around her neck. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves, reaching all the way to her waist, and she gazed at the camera with a soft smile playing across her plump lips.

She stood in a space with some greenery visible behind her, and a neon pink silhouette of a woman hung on the wall as art. A kitchen was visible in the background of the second snap, although Molly’s beauty remained the focal point. She spun around so the camera captured her figure in profile, and she gazed flirtatiously over her shoulder.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 70,600 likes within just 11 hours of going live. It also racked up 400 comments in the same time span.

“Wow,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji, struck nearly speechless by Molly’s steamy snaps.

“So gorgeous!” another follower chimed in.

“You have the most beautiful eyes i have ever seen,” a third fan remarked.

“How about both, because I know that you’re a smoking hot woman; but you also have a sweet personality, not to mention a very intelligent mind,” another fan commented, responding to the question Molly posed in the caption.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly shared another steamy double update in which she rocked a sexy one-piece swimsuit, also from Fashion Nova. She flaunted her tantalizing cleavage in the snap, and wore the same gold necklace with a butterfly pendant that she rocked in her most recent share.