Bebe Rexha Wows In Cut-Out Silver Gown With Thigh-High Slit For 2020 AMAs Red Carpet Look

Bebe Rexha made an appearance at this year’s American Music Awards and made sure her red carpet look didn’t go unnoticed. The singer is no stranger to turning up to award shows and making a statement with her fashion.

The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker stunned in a cut-out silver gown that was sparkly. The one-shouldered gown displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. The item of clothing fell to the floor and featured a thigh-high slit on the right side, which helped expose her legs.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Rexha teamed the ensemble with sparkly strappy heels that showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish. She accessorized herself with numerous silver bracelets and rings. The Grammy Award-nominated star styled her fiery straight red hair down with a middle part. Rexha rocked pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with a coat of light polish.

On Instagram, the UglyDolls actress shared two snapshots of herself in the attire.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a red curtain backdrop. The 31-year-old was captured from the thighs-up with one hand resting just below her hip. Rexha gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce stare and looked very glamorous.

In the next slide, she was snapped closer-up with both her hands beside her face. Rexha appeared to have her eyes closed while parting her lips.

In the tags, she created designer Julien Macdonald for the dress.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 386,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.5 million followers.

“This outfit on you is fire,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re a stunning goddess,” another person shared.

“This red hair is literally everything,” remarked a third fan.

“How are you always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Rexha performed her latest single, “Baby I’m Jealous,” with rapper Doja Cat, per NME.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the songstress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer white lace bodysuit that looked to have a floral pattern featured all over. Rexha’s attire was low-cut at the front, which allowed her to accessorize her decolletage with a number of necklaces. She opted for a large white country-style hat and wore her wavy blond locks down for the occasion.