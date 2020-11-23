Kim Kardashian Wears Netted Top With Leather Snakeskin-Print Miniskirt: ‘Good Morning Sunshine’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The business mogul has been known for her wild fashion choices over the years. For her most recent social media post, she opted for a bright number.

Kardashian stunned in a yellow netted top with long sleeves. The item of clothing was fairly sheer and featured a crew neck. She tucked the garment into her high-waisted snakeskin-print miniskirt that was made out of leather material. The attire fell above her upper thigh and still managed to show off her famous hourglass shape. Kardashian accessorized herself with large dangling earrings while keeping her nails short with a coat of polish. She styled her long, luscious, wavy brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kardashian was captured sitting down in what looked to be a dressing room as there were rails of clothing behind her. She rested one hand on the seat behind her and placed the other in between her thighs. The 40-year-old tilted her head slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, Kardashian rocked a hand over the head pose while lifting her chin. She puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression.

In the third and final frame, Kardashian was snapped standing up from the thighs-up. She left her arms to hang beside her while her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, brushed her locks.

In the tags, Kardashian credited her makeup artist, Ariel, while also tagging her own KKW beauty and fragrance brands.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 3.8 million likes and over 18,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 192 million followers.

“How can someone be this beautiful its madness,” one user wrote, adding the yellow heart emoji.

“That’s a beautiful look,” another person shared.

“That hair color is EVERYTHING,” remarked a third fan.

“You just get better and better ughhh,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went barefoot while wearing a tiger-print dress with sparkly black straps. The influencer accessorized herself with gold necklaces, one of which featured a cross pendant. Kardashian wore a pair of stylish shades and painted her finger and toenails with a coat of yellow polish.