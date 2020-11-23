Dua Lipa Dazzles Fans In Short Sparkly Low-Cut White Dress At 2020 American Music Awards

Dua Lipa was one of the many high-profile stars that made an appearance at this year’s American Music Awards. The chart-topping singer has had a very successful year after the release of her highly-anticipated second studio album, Future Nostalgia. Lipa took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps of herself at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, which is where her performance took place.

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker stunned in a white dress that was relatively low-cut. The short number not only displayed her decolletage but also fell above her upper thigh. The garment featured gold-and-silver sparkly cups that were decorated to look like seashells while the rest of the dress was covered in starfish that were different colors and sizes. Lipa accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets, rings, and a necklace. She showed off the tattoos inked all over her arms while styling her brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was captured backstage of the venue in the middle of a hallway. She spread her arms out beside her and bent forward while gazing at the camera lens with her tongue poking out.

In the next slide, the two-time Grammy Award winner posed in front of the American Music Awards red carpet backdrop. Lipa raised both her hands above her head and puckered up her lips. She sported a pouty expression while closing her eyes.

In the fourth slide, Lipa was snapped inside the venue by the seating area. She rested one hand on the seat while lifting her left leg off the ground. The songstress flashed a smile and held her microphone in her hand.

In the fifth and final pic, Lipa posted another backstage photo in black-and-white. She held one hand to the wall and looked fixated on something to her left, which helped show off her side profile.

In the tags, Lipa credited her photographer Pixie Levinson, fashion stylist Lorenzo Posocco, hairstylist Anna Cofone, makeup artist Samantha Lau, and nail artist Michelle Humphrey for helping her look glam.

For her caption, she informed fans that she will be performing her latest single, “Levitating,” at the ceremony.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 2.5 million likes and over 6,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 55.2 million followers.

“THIS GIRL IS ON FIRE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the flame emoji.

“Too glam to give a damn,” another person shared.

On the same night, Lipa won Favorite Pop/Rock Song for “Don’t Start Now.” You can watch her speech here.