Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Killer Legs In High-Slit Mauve Gown At 2020 American Music Awards

The Uncommon James founder wowed on the red carpet.

Kristin Cavallari stunned in a slinky gown at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Months after announcing her divorce from retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, the Uncommon James founder wowed on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater ahead of the awards show, where she presented the Favorite Male Soul/ R&B Artist award to The Weeknd.

Kristin gave fans an up-close at her figure-hugging gown on her Instagram page. In the photo shared with her 4.1 followers, the stylish star gazed at the camera as she showed off her tanned and toned legs while posing in a cut-out Attico mauve dress with a thigh-high slit and mock turtleneck. The mom of three paired her dress with strappy gold Start Weitzman heels.

Kristin also rocked a youthful, high ponytail and gold earrings and bangle bracelets to accessorize the look. She tagged her Uncommon James line for the jewelry.

The Very Cavallari star shared a second snap to give a closer look at her dress color and her jewelry, in an Instagram post seen here.

Kristin’s photo received more than 100,000 likes within hours of posting. Fans and celebrity friends also hit the comments section to offer her fire emoji and complimentary remarks in reaction to her killer look.

“This is perfect,” wrote former Vanderpoump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.

“She did not come to play,” added publicity agent and author Jack Ketso.

Kristin’s best friend, hairstylist Justin Anderson, also weighed in on his pal’s glam look.

“Oh wow lovie I would’ve made you wear some biker shorts with that slit so high but that’s just how I am on Sundays you know,” he joked.

Other fans said the dazzling look was one of Kristin’s best fashion moments ever.

“Yes please,” one follower wrote. “This may be one of my favorite all-time looks of yours…which is hard because you always bring it…”

“Jay air-punching RN,” another wrote.

The glamorous red carpet walk in Los Angeles was a rare night out for Kristen, who has put a focus on her kids —Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5—and her business in the months following her split from Jay.

Backstage at the AMAs, she told E! News she considers herself a homebody. She told the outlet she feels “very fortunate” to live in a country setting outside of Nashville where her kids can play safely play outside and ride bikes in an open area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristin also said her plans for 2021 are still “up in the air” due to the pandemic.