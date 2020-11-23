Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Sheer Bra Underneath Unbuttoned Cardigan

Aylen also asked fans for book recommendations.

Aylen Alvarez returned to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 22 to share a hot new photo with her adoring fans. The model showed off her killer curves in a coordinated two-piece ensemble while asking her book recommendations.

In the shot, Aylen looked stunning as she flaunted her bombshell figure in cozy loungewear set from Fashion Nova that was perfect for spending the day indulging in a good read, which is exactly what she appeared to be doing as she held a large book in her hand. The brown-and-white striped outfit was was modest compared to her typical bikini and lingerie ensembles, though in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

The Cuban hottie likely sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a trendy ribbed cardigan. The piece was slightly oversized on her curvaceous frame and featured long sleeves that bunched up around her wrists. A set of large white buttons spanned the length of its bodice, which Aylen opted to leave unclasped to show off the sexy white bra she was wearing underneath.

The lingerie boasted a low-cut neckline and semi-sheer cups that left her ample cleavage well on display as she worked the camera. It also had a racy cut-out over the middle of her bust that exposed an eyeful of underboob, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Aylen also wore a pair of matching shorts that were made of the same ribbed material. The bottoms fit snugly on her lower half, highlighting every inch of her killer curves as she posed with one leg crossed slightly in front of the other. They hit just below her hips, leaving her toned thighs exposed for her fans to admire. Meanwhile, the number’s waistband sat right at her navel, drawing eyes to her flat tummy and trim waist.

The model styled her long, dark locks in a sleek braid for the day, which she appeared to be tossing over her shoulder as the moment was captured. She also sported a gorgeous gold pendant necklace that gave her look the perfect hint of bling.

Fans seemed thrilled by Aylen’s casual ensemble, with dozens flocking to the comments section to express their admiration for the social media star.

“You look radiant in every photo you upload,” one person wrote.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” quipped another fan.

“Gorgeous, very sexy, and beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“Oozing with glamour,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 24,000 likes after nine hours of going live.