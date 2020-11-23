Madi Edwards Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Checker-Print Bikini: ‘Mentally Here’

Madi is currently on her way home to Brisbane, Australia.

Madi Edwards is ready to be out on the beach, per her latest Instagram share. The model returned to her account on Sunday, November 22 to share where she was “mentally” in a sizzling new post that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The images appeared to be from a previous vacation, as Madi noted in the caption that the post was curated as she awaited her flight home to Brisbane, Australia. She sat on a cozy lounge chair underneath the shade of a large white umbrella in the steamy photo series, stretching across the seat in a provocative manner as she wore a blissful expression across her face.

The set up appeared to be just a short distance away from the beach, as the ground below Madi was covered in soft white sand. Behind her was a luxurious hotel surrounded by tall palm trees that gave the scene even more of a tropical vibe.

The 25-year-old certainly looked ready to splash around in the waves, as she sported a scanty bikini from Frankies Bikinis. The two-piece boasted a bold checker-print pattern in two bright tones of green that complemented her deep tan, much of which was displayed due to the swimsuit’s racy design.

Madi looked flawless as she showed off her voluptuous chest in an impossibly tiny halter top that left very little to the imagination. The piece had minuscule cups that covered up only what was necessary of her ample assets, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and underboob well on display.

The matching bottoms of the set showed off the star’s toned legs and curvy hips thanks to its daringly cheeky design. It also featured a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and abs.

Madi added another pop of color to the look with a semi-sheer yellow sarong, which she rocked in the first three images of the upload. The asymmetrical skirt was knotted loosely around her hips, helping to further accentuate her hourglass silhouette. She also accessorized a stack of trendy necklaces and dainty butterfly earrings to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

Fans didn’t hesitate to shower Madi with love for her skimpy swimwear look, with dozens flocking to the comment section to leave compliments for the hottie.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Very stunning,” quipped another fan.

“Too beautiful to be considered human,”‘ a third follower remarked.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 17,000 likes after 10 hours of going live.