Ireland Baldwin Folds Down Overalls And Flashes A Glimpse Of Underboob In Sizzling Photo Series

Ireland Baldwin steamed up her Instagram page on Sunday with a sizzling new series of photos that have proved hard to be ignored.

The upload included a total of four shots that saw the daughter of Alec Baldwin working the camera inside what appeared to be her bedroom, as a dresser and mattress could be seen in the background of the shots. She stood close to the lens in the first shot, posing with her hands on her hips as she gazed back with pursed lips and an alluring stare. Her look included a pair of slouchy white overalls that were fastened with only a single strap, causing its bib to fold diagonally over her chest. She sported a cropped black tank top underneath with thin spaghetti straps, treating her 640,000 followers to a glimpse at her toned arms and colorful tattoos.

Ireland styled her overalls in a racier fashion for the second snap, undoing the second strap to cause them to fold all the way down at her waist. The style offered her audience a look at her flat stomach and toned abs, as well as a peek at the large rose tattoo on her right hip that was pushed out to the side. Fans could also see that the 25-year-old was going braless underneath her top, resulting in an eyeful of underboob being exposed that gave the photo a seductive vibe.

The blond beauty stood with her backside to the camera in the next slide. The back of her ensemble hung down past her hips, showing off her toned back and tan lines along the way.

She turned back to face the lens in the final shot with the bib of her one-piece still unclasped. She stood with her legs apart as she placed her hands in her pocket and looked off into the distance with a smoldering gaze.

The upload has earned considerable attention from Ireland’s followers, with more than 8,200 of them hitting the like button within just four hours of it going live. Dozens took their admiraiton a step further and flocked to the comments section to further express their admiration for the star.

“You look fantastic as always!!!” one person wrote.

“Only you can make a pair of overalls sexy!” declared another fan.

“How do I like these more than once?” a third follower asked.

“Ur flawless!” praised a fourth admirer.

Ireland is hardly shy about showing some skin on social media. In another recent upload, the star flaunted even more of her voluptuous chest as she enjoyed a day on the beach in a revealing black bikini. Fans were thrilled by the sexy swimwear look, awarding it more than 23,000 likes to date.