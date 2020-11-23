NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Terry Rozier For Beverley, Noah, Mann, And Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams that are expected to be active on the trade market this offseason. They have succeeded to acquire Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last summer, but the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season showed that they should still address the weaknesses on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. One of the areas that the Clippers need to improve this fall is the point guard position.

In a recent article, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a trade scenario that would enable the Clippers to land a true point guard in the 2020 offseason. In the proposed deal, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Patrick Beverley, Joakim Noah, Terance Mann, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier. Though it would cost them a fan-favorite in Beverley, the suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Clippers as it would allow them to grant Leonard’s request of adding a starting-caliber floor general to their roster.

“Terry Rozier may not be the player that comes in and wins the Clippers a championship. But, he could be a nice supporting piece that can take some pressure off of George and Leonard. In order to trade Patrick Beverley, the Clippers need to be getting back a difference maker. There is no question that Rozier is an upgrade on the offensive end of the floor. What makes this deal acceptable is that Rozier also brings a lot of energy to the defensive end of the court. He isn’t an elite defender, but he isn’t a poor defender either.”

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Rozier may not be on the same level as Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Clippers. Aside from giving them a playmaker and ball-handler, he could also boost their performance in terms of scoring, rebounding, defending the perimeter, and spacing the floor. Last season, the 26-year-old point guard averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The potential deal would also be beneficial for the Hornets, especially if they view LaMelo Ball, whom they selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, as their point guard of the future. It would allow them to replace Rozier with a veteran guard who wouldn’t mind coming off the bench next season. Aside from what he could contribute on the court, Beverley could also serve as a great mentor to Ball and Devonte Graham.