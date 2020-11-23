Hannah Palmer Shows Some Leg In A Sexy Dress While Going For A Walk In The Park

This was Hannah's first Instagram post since November 1.

Hannah Palmer delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers today when she shared a new post — her first since showing off her Halloween costume at the beginning of the month. The model uploaded a duo of snaps that were taken during a walk in the park earlier this afternoon, and have proved to be an instant hit with her adoring fans.

The 22-year-old didn’t skip out on the opportunity to get dolled up for the relaxing stroll, slipping into a cute and casual ensemble that was perfectly on trend with the season’s styles. She rocked a ribbed, ivory-colored midi dress for the outing that fit her like a glove, hugging her curves in all the right ways to emphasize her hourglass silhouette. The garment boasted a deep square neckline that showed off an eyeful of her ample cleavage, giving the look a sexy vibe. It also had long sleeves that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The blond bombshell’s frock cinched tightly at her waist thanks to a tie belt that was knotted in the middle of her torso in a floppy bow. It proceeded to flow out into a long skirt that hit her mid-calf and featured a daringly high-cut slit on one side that gave the number some edge. The scandalous opening reached all the way up to the middle of her thigh, exposing one of her long, toned legs nearly in its entirety.

Hannah found some shade underneath a large tree to pose for the photo op. She sat on the ground for the first snap, stretching her legs out in front of her as she propped herself up with one arm and gazed back at the camera with a sultry stare.

The model stood up for the second snap, posing in profile to the lens to show off a full-length look at her phenomenal physique. She held her Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and tossed her platinum locks over her shoulders, causing them to spill down her back in loose waves.

Fans quickly took note of Hannah’s return to Instagram, with hundreds flocking to the comments section of the upload to show the star some love.

“You are killing it in this photo as always,” one person wrote, adding a flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Cute dress,” praised another fan.

“She is back! One of the most beautiful models in the world!” a third follower remarked.

“Smoking hot and gorgeous,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 34,000 likes after just four hours of going live.