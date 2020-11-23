‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Rocks A Red Miniskirt & Wows Fans With ‘Mean Girls’ Dance Recreation

Mackenzie nailed the "Jingle Bell Rock" dance.

On Saturday, November 21, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee got into the holiday spirit by sharing her spirited recreation of a memorable Mean Girls scene on her Instagram page.

Mackenzie, 26, got creative to pull off her one-woman show. She reenacted the 2004 movie’s talent show performance by The Plastics, whose members included Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan). In the film, the foursome of high school students do a racy dance routine to the holiday classic “Jingle Bell Rock.” However, Mackenzie had to make do with herself and the clone effect.

The fitness model created two digital copies of herself, and the trio was all clad in the same festive attire. Mackenzie showed off her athletic physique in a skintight red miniskirt, a similarly snug-fitting cropped camisole, and knee-high, slouchy black boots. She completed her holly jolly look with a Santa Claus hat with attached felt reindeer antlers.

She danced in front of a door inside her home. She nailed every move from the original dance, including the sassy opening strut, all of the hip swaying, the dip, and the thigh slap. However, Mackenzie didn’t just copy The Plastic’s moves — she also took on the roles of other characters from the movie. She channeled Amy Poehler’s “cool mom” character by rocking a striped jumpsuit and hopping out of her seat excitedly as the show began. She then pretended to film the performance while doing a series of hip thrusts.

Mackenzie also changed into a blue button-up shirt to do a perfect impression of the somewhat appalled face that Cady’s dad (Neil Flynn) made after witnessing the thigh slap move. She even included the scene where Gretchen accidentally kicked the stereo, causing it to hit Jason in the face. Naturally, she played the role of Gretchen’s foot and Jason’s face.

Mackenzie shared one of the most famous lines from Mean Girls in the caption of her post. Her homage to the movie soon became a huge hit that racked up over 38,000 likes and counting. Her delighted followers also shared more than 1,000 messages in the comments section.

“So much admiration for this because I know how much time it took! Killed it,” read one rave review.

“I’ve watched these like 10 times already,” another fan wrote.

“Oh. My. God. Hahahaha. That was perfection,” commented a third viewer.

McKenzie often receives praise from her followers in response to her Instagram posts, but it’s usually her toned figure that gets all the attention, not her dancing and creativity. In a recent post, she stunned by showing off her sculpted abs.