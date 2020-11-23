Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Trolls Donald Trump, Says He’ll Never Concede His Title Of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Dwayne Johnson is apparently taking a cue from Donald Trump when it comes to the transition to the newest “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The actor took to social media to do a bit of trolling at the president’s expense, saying he would never concede the title that People magazine had bestowed on him in 2016 and given to actor Michael B. Jordan this year. Johnson shared the image of his insert in the magazine’s issue, adding a bit of congratulations to Jordan but adding later, “I CONCEDE NOTHING.”

Johnson’s caption appeared to be a dig at Trump’s refusal to concede the race to Joe Biden, despite media outlets declaring the race and calling him the president-elect. Trump has instead pushed forward with a series of legal challenges, nearly all of which have failed so far. Because of his refusal to give in, Biden’s team has been unable to start the transition process and even been barred from reading the congratulatory notes sent by other world leaders, which Trump’s administration has reportedly refused to share with the incoming president.

As The Inquisitr reported, Johnson has been apolitical for most of his career, but backed Biden and running mate Kamala Harris this year in his first-ever endorsement. Johnson took to his social media platforms to announce the endorsement with a video that showed him in a virtual chat with the candidates, praising the former vice president for leading “with great compassion, and heart, and drive.”

In a tweet announcing his endorsement, Johnson noted that he is a “political independent & centrist” and that he has voted for both parties in the past. As the report from The Inquisitr noted, some fans were upset that he would choose to break his political neutrality and endorse the Democratic candidate over Trump, who had a long relationship with the WWE and was even inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Other actors have been more sharply critical when trolling Trump’s refusal to give up his bid to remain in the White House. Last week, British actor John Cleese took to Twitter to share an image depicting an iconic scene from the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail with the character called the Black Knight, who continues to guard a bridge after his arms and legs had been cut off. In the cartoonized version that Cleese shared, the knight instead yelled the word “Recount!” in an apparent dig at Trump’s toothless attempts to overturn the results of the election.