Natalie Roser Shows Off Amazing Body In Tiny Bikini

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser dazzled thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 22, when she posted some sultry new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 29-year-old Maxim bombshell, who is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models, was photographed indoors for the five-slide series. She struck a number of sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

Natalie stood with the front of her body facing the camera in the first image, as her right elbow rested against the wall. She cocked one hip out and crossed her legs to highlight her curvy form. She pouted while staring directly into the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except that time she placed her left hand on her collarbone and extended her right arm above her. She adjusted her locks in the third photo while keeping her eyes closed. The fourth slide displayed Natalie from her back, showcasing her pert booty. She rotated her head over her shoulder to shoot a glance at the camera. The last frame showed the model from her front yet again as she rested her body against the wall.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the center and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She wore her nails short with a light pink polish.

Natalie flaunted her fabulous figure in a patterned bikini from Sommer Swim, a minimalist luxe swimwear brand. The halter bikini top was designed with a wrap around feature and an adjustable neck tie. The garment’s skimpy cups accented her bust as they revealed a great deal of cleavage. She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that tied around her waist and drew the eye to her hips and plump derriere.

She accessorized the beachside look with large hoop earrings.

In the post’s geotag, Natalie revealed that she was photographed in Sydney, Australia.

Sunday’s photo set received a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 26,000 likes in just six hours after going live. Additionally, more than 600 followers took to the comments section to express their admiration for her physique, stunning looks and choice of swimwear.

“Beautiful Natalie, have a nice day,” one individual wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” another admirer chimed in, adding two fire emoji to the comment.

“Hot and beautiful photos,” a third fan asserted.

“Beautiful photos of you, love the bikini,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The bombshell has tantalized Instagram users with many smoking-hot images this week. On November 19, she uploaded a gorgeous photo that showed her in a tiny light pink bikini while on a boat.