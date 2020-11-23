Hope Beel Flashes Major Underboob And Bare, Sandy Booty For ‘Sunday Bumday’

Fitness model Hope Beel shared a peachy snap with her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday evening, thrilling them with her tantalizing physique. The voluptuous brunette posed in front of an idyllic ocean background wearing a skimpy ensemble that showcased lots of bare skin. Almost 7,000 fans — including fellow social media celebrity Whitney Johns – hit the “like” button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.

Hope wore a matching thong bikini bottom and tiny crop top made from what appeared to be soft, stretchy cotton. The garments were an orange-red shade that beautifully contrasted with the hues of blue and green behind her.

Her thong featured a remarkably narrow strip of fabric that rose up from between her cheeks and attached to a single string, which looked like it was tied in a bow on one side of her waist.

Her shirt had a high back and long sleeves, which she pulled up a few inches above her wrists. The piece also featured an incredibly short, rolled hem that gave the casual appearance it had been self-altered. It covered the smallest portion of the tops of her breasts, leaving the alluring weight of her underboob on full display. The soft curve of her flesh popped against a backdrop of cloudy sky.

Hope stood with her right side facing the camera in the close-up snap, which focused entirely on her ample assets. Of what could be seen of her lower body, she seemingly balanced her weight on her left leg and stepped her right foot out in front of her.

A glimpse of the water could be seen through a triangular space created between her legs, and the pose created a distinct line along the bottom of her left booty cheek which demarcated that sensual body part from the top of her shapely thigh.

Her backside was covered with a coating of pale, golden sand, which further emphasized its rounded shape.

Hope bent both elbows slightly behind her and brought her hands up to her waist, grazing her thumb along the string of her bikini bottom. She tipped her chin and gazed down as she did so, letting her lips part with concentration.

The beachy scene against which she posed displayed a slightly off-kilter horizon where turquoise sea met a sky covered in fluffy, flat-bottomed clouds. The shallow water closest to Hope was a clear, pale blue-green and darkened in shade as it deepened off in the distance.