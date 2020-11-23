The Weeknd’s Bandaged Face Earns Some Viral Attention After AMA Performance

The Weeknd earned some viral attention for giving a show-stopping performance at the AMAs while wearing a full face bandage, though the worry expressed by many fans on social media may be misplaced.

The R&B singer was featured on Sunday’s award show, where both graced the award stage and gave fans the world premiere of the song “Save Your Tears.” While the performance itself was a hit, earning some big buzz and shooting his name to the top of Google’s search trends and Twitter trends, his strange choice of attire attracted just as much interest. Many took to social media to question why his entire head was covered in bandages, with some worrying that it may have been some kind of mishap.

The pictures of his appearance quickly found their way across social media. American Music Awards promoted the appearance with a picture of the singer, and MTV tweeted a picture showing The Weeknd with his bandaged face.

And THAT is how you do the world premiere performance of "Save Your Tears." @theweeknd #AMAs pic.twitter.com/IQPbbtmx3h — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

As Cosmopolitan reported, all is well with The Weeknd. The report noted that the look was carefully crafted and follows a pattern for past appearances.

“Before you spiral, The Weeknd is not injured. A bloodied and/or injured face is part of his promotional look for After Hours—and it’s hardly the first time we’ve seen it. The Weeknd has face injuries in the video for ‘Blinding Lights,’ and he also wore bloody face makeup for an SNL performance and during the VMAs,” the report noted. “So nope, this is not new.”

The singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has offered some explanation of the look. In an interview with Esquire, he said that the song is about a person who wants to pay someone a visit at night but is intoxicated and blinded by the streetlights while driving.

“But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely,” he said. “I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

As The Inquisitr noted, The Weeknd’s penchant for wearing unnecessary bandages has attracted some viral interest before. After his Saturday Night Live appearance earlier in the year, his name again shot to the top of Twitter trends, with many showing concern that he may have suffered an injury to his hand. Some fans left comments wondering why he would have gone on performing in such a state, while others questioned assumed it was some kind of visual representation to match the gritty song.