Devin Brugman Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Black One-Piece

American internet sensation Devin Brugman captured the attention of thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 22, when she uploaded a stunning new post of her bikini-clad self.

The 29-year-old swimsuit model was captured next to an outdoor pool on a beautiful sunny day for the two-photo slideshow. Devin was perfectly centered in the frames, stealing the show as she struck an interesting angular pose.

In the first image, the bombshell stood seemingly on a diving board with the front of her figure facing the camera. Her left leg was bent and rested against her right leg’s inner thigh, similar to yoga’s Tree Pose. Her arms were down by her sides as she pouted with her mouth slightly parted. She also engaged with the camera by directing her soft glare straight into its lens. The second photo appeared to be identical to the first, but zoomed in on Devin’s upper body, showcasing her face and chest.

Her long brunette locks were dripping wet with water, indicating the model had taken a dip in the pool. Her square-cut nails were long and finished with a light pink polish.

Devin flaunted her hourglass figure in the Aruba one-piece swimsuit from Monday Swimwear, an online swimsuit company she co-founded. The black bathing suit featured an under-bust band and a low-cut V-shaped front that highlighted her decollate. The suit’s high-rise bottoms also accented her curvy hips and slim waist.

She accessorized the poolside look with a gold necklace and a pair of earrings.

Devin was photographed in Los Angeles, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, she joked that these images conveyed her “mood” throughout the year.

The content seemed to be a big hit with her following as it amassed more than 20,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Furthermore, dozens of fans commented under the photos to compliment the model on her form, her beauty, and her choice of swimwear.

“A beautiful sight for 2020 eyes,” one individual wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji.

“This pic is such a classic,” chimed in another admirer.

“Just looking hot af,” a third fan declared, following their kind words with a few fire symbols.

“Even when soaked and wet always beautiful,” a fourth person added, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

Devin has shared plenty of sizzling snapshots with her followers this week. On November 16, she shared a photo that displayed her in a skimpy yellow bikini. That bathing suit was also one of her designs from Monday Swimwear.