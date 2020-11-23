Shania Twain, 55, Flaunts Impressive Cleavage And Tempting Thighs At Last Year’s AMA’s

The stunning country music star had Post Malone and Taylor Swift rocking to her performance.

Shania Twain thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a throwback share on Sunday evening, which included two still images and a video clip from her sultry performance at the 47th Annual American Music Awards in 2019.

Almost 18,000 fans viewed the post in the first several hours after it went live.

Shania reminisced in the caption that at this time last year, she was having a fantastic time performing a series of her greatest hits to a packed crowd of enthusiastic onlookers. She also expressed well-wishes to all of the musicians nominated for the 2020 AMA’s, which aired on Sunday, November 22.

The “Queen of Country Pop” wore a scintillating melon-colored leotard with a plunging neckline that exposed a massive amount of cleavage. The form-fitting garment was embellished with sparkling crystals in various sizes, which were most prominent around her bust and trailed off slightly toward her hips.

She topped the leotard with a bright bubble-gum pink, flamboyantly ruffled satin coat with billowing arms and a matching sash tied in a bow around her waist. The flowing fabric had an iridescent sheen that glimmered beneath the undulating stage lights.

The jacket featured a bias-cut hem with an open front and a long train that skimmed the floor as she moved. It had a wide ruffle that framed her entire body, from her decolletage down to the swooping section of the train.

Shania finished off the ensemble with a pair of black fishnet tights, which were highly visible beneath the high-cut legs of her racy outfit, and suede platform ankle boots with stiletto heels.

A thick, bejeweled choker the same shade as her coat encircled her neck. It featured a series of sharp, pointed pieces along the bottom edge that contrasted with the softness of the aforementioned clothing.

Shania’s golden brown tresses were styled in loose waves and appeared to have been heavily backcombed and hairsprayed to create maximum body.

In the video, the best-selling female country artist of all time sashayed onstage with a troupe of male dancers wearing skintight black pants with unbuttoned cheetah-print vests and matching collars.

Shania danced back and forth, kicking her legs into the air, as she performed a portion of her hit single “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” to the visible delight of audience members, particularly Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Close-up shots of both stars captured them bobbing up and down to the music, and Taylor enthusiastically singing along to the lyrics.