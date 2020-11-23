NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins And Two Second-Round Picks

Despite opting into the final year of his contract, rumors continue to swirl around veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and his future with the San Antonio Spurs. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return, there are speculations that the Spurs may consider trading him for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. One of the potential trade partners for Spurs in the deal involving DeRozan is the Golden State Warriors.

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors and the Spurs may consider engaging in a blockbuster deal that would send DeRozan to Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, and two 2021 second-round picks. The proposed scenario would make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially if they want to remain competitive in the loaded Western Conference after losing Klay Thompson to another injury.

The suggested deal would allow them to replace Wiggins with an established veteran with plenty of playoffs experience. Also, Massey believes that trading Wiggins for DeRozan would allow the Warriors to have the salary cap flexibility to chase a superstar free agent in the summer of 2021.

“Andrew Wiggins could help, but DeMar DeRozan would be able to come in and immediately provide more consistent offensive firepower. Not to mention, in addition to DeRozan’s scoring ability, he only has one year left on his contract. Moving on from Wiggins’ bad contract would help the Warriors look to make moves next offseason. Rumors have connected them to pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo if he tests free agency. If the Warriors were to acquire DeRozan, they would trot out a very dangerous starting lineup. Stephen Curry, DeRozan, Kelly Oubre, Draymond Green, and James Wiseman would be very competitive.”

DeRozan may not be as good as Thompson on both ends of the floor, but he would still be a great addition to the Warriors. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, he could still help the Warriors in terms of scoring, playmaking, rebounding, and defending the perimeter. Last season, the 31-year-old shooting guard averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 53.1 percent from the field.

He would definitely be intrigued by the idea of teaming up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the 2020-21 NBA season. Compared to the Spurs, Golden State has a better chance of reaching the playoffs and contending for the NBA championship title next year.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would a no-brainer for the Spurs as it would enable them to turn an expiring contract into assets that would help them rebuild the team. Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his career, but he has shown huge potential since he was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. Being traded to a team where he could be the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor could help Wiggins return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.