Sidney Powell No Longer On Donald Trump’s Legal Team

In a statement released on Sunday, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said that Sidney Powell is not a member of their legal team, Politico reported.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Along with Giuliani, Powell was the face of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was called for Democrat Joe Biden weeks ago.

The carefully-worded statement did not clarify why Powell was ousted, but her tendency to promote bombastic and evidence-free theories about alleged voter fraud seems to be the main reason for the maneuver.

Despite repeatedly claiming to possess incredibly damning evidence that proves unprecedented electoral fraud, Powell never produced any.

The attorney has also taken aim at officials in several states, including Republicans. She recently slammed Georgia’s GOP Gov. Brian Kemp for certifying Biden’s victory, which he did after a thorough recount.

Powell has repeatedly claimed that Trump won the race “by a landslide,” even though the commander-in-chief has fallen far behind his opponent in the popular vote. Furthermore, Biden won 306 electoral votes, compared with Trump’s 232.

Even some Republicans supportive of Trump have sought to distance themselves from Powell. Still, the official GOP Twitter account has promoted the lawyer and her claims.

Though Giuliani’s ambiguous statement did not even imply that Powell was ever on the Trump legal team, she led the effort to overturn the results, appeared on television talk shows, gave interviews and held press conferences.

Even Trump himself recently described her as a member.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

As The Washington Examiner reported, Powell has also claimed that voting machines switched millions of votes to Biden. But she never produced any proof, and some close to the commander-in-chief reportedly believe that this has doomed their efforts.

“Sidney has made these claims, but she has not shown, to my knowledge, evidence to support them — not to the campaign and not to the White House. … I don’t know anyone who has seen the evidence,” a senior administration official said.

“The problem with this stuff is that you got so over-the-top, and you overshadow the illegitimate improper things that were done,” the person added.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Virtually every lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign has failed, some spectacularly. The Michigan lawsuit, for instance, was based on data taken from Minnesota.

Earlier this week, a federal judge dismissed Trump’s Pennsylvania lawsuit with prejudice, per ABC News.