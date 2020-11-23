Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Herd Immunity Could Happen ‘Reasonably Quickly’ With A Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, appeared on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday and claimed that the forthcoming coronavirus vaccines bode well for the possibility of herd immunity among the American population.

As noted by the publication, herd immunity refers to the point at which enough of a given population has been either infected with the virus or vaccinated against it to create a level of protection that prevents its spread. Per a WSGW transcript, Fauci claimed the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer — which he said have 95 percent efficacy — could create herd immunity if enough individuals receive the vaccine.

“What we do need is we need to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” he said.

The doctor continued to push for transparency with the public regarding the process of vaccine development and the Food and Drug Administration’s criteria for determining that the preparations are both safe and effective.

“And if you get an overwhelming majority of the people vaccinated with a highly efficacious vaccine, we can reasonably quickly get to the herd immunity that would be a blanket of protection for the country.”

Fauci warned that herd immunity could not be achieved if just 40 to 50 percent of the population receive a vaccine. According to CBS News, recent polls have shown that many Americans are still skeptical of vaccinations and would either delay receiving one or not get one at all.

Although Fauci noted the expected surge in cases due to Thanksgiving gatherings, he argued that the situation is not hopeless and Americans can still prevent the virus’ spread by social distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands.

“There’s a very sober message on the one hand, but there’s a hopeful message if we do certain things. It’s within our power to do them.”

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

Fauci recently spoke to The New York Times and expressed his shock at individuals who still believe coronavirus is not real.

“That is a very difficult thing to get over. Why people still insist that something that’s staring you right in the face is not real.”

He also used the interview to promote public health measures against COVID-19, which he suggested could slow the pandemic enough to allow the safe re-opening of businesses. Unfortunately, he said the implementation of such efforts has been uneven across the United States, which has allowed the virus to spread across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports over 12 million recorded coronavirus cases in the U.S. and over 255,000 deaths.