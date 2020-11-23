NBA Rumors: Hypothetical Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Heat For Package Centered On Tyler Herro

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. After John Wall expressed his desire to leave, there’s a growing possibility that Beal would consider following his footsteps and start finding his way out of Washington. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express strong interest in adding Beal to their roster, including the reigning Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat.

In a recent article, Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network suggested a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send the All-Star shooting guard to South Beach this offseason. In the proposed scenario, the Heat would be sending a package that includes Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, KZ Okpala, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

If the suggested trade pushes through, Rogers believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“If the Wizards are going to move their star shooting guard, they need some serious talent and draft capital coming back to them. This trade would check both of those boxes. Tyler Herro would give Washington a new starting shooting guard with huge potential. They would also be getting another talented back-court piece in Kendrick Nunn. Adding two veterans in Kelly Olynyk and Andre Iguodala would be mainly to match salary, but they would be excellent leaders for the young roster. Throwing in a 2022 first-round pick simply adds more potential for the Wizards.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Sacrificing two players with huge superstar potentials like Herro and Nunn and a future first-rounder would definitely worth it for the Heat if it means acquiring a player of Beal’s caliber. The Heat may have managed to reach the NBA Finals last season but their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers showed that they need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title.

Pairing Beal with the duo of Butler and Adebayo would undeniably boost the Heat’s chances of repeating as Eastern Conference champions and beating the Lakers in a best-of-seven series next year. Beal is one of the few superstars in the league who is capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit alongside a ball-dominant star like Butler. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, a decent perimeter defender, and an elite three-point shooter.

Last season, he averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Though he remains committed to the Wizards, most people would definitely love to see Beal playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime being stuck in a mediocre team.