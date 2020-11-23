Jennifer Lopez, 51, Rocks A Wet Look & Shows Some Skin In Silver Outfit With Plunging Neckline And High Slit

Jennifer rocked the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

On Sunday, November 22, Jennifer Lopez sparkled and glistened while showing off a lot of skin on the 2020 American Music Awards red carpet.

According to Just Jared, the multi-hyphenate entertainment icon opted to wear a Balmain look to the event. Jennifer, 51, was set to take the stage with Maluma later in the evening, but she stole the show ahead of her performance by flashing her killer legs, rock-hard abs, and ample upper assets.

Jennifer’s ensemble was comprised of multiple silver pieces that were all embellished with tiny crystals. According to a post on Balmain’s Instagram page — which can be viewed here — artisans embroidered the thousands of glittering rhinestones on the garments.

JLo’s long-sleeved crop top boasted an elegant draped design with a plunging neckline. She appeared to wear a bra underneath the piece, with its center gore peeking out between the folds of fabric. The top allowed the “On The Floor” singer to display a substantial amount of her seemingly ageless decolletage.

Her top included sculpted shoulders that came to curved points for a dramatic effect. The singer’s skirt was a statement maker as well. It had a low-rise waist that revealed a hint of her chiseled oblique muscles. A large slit on the right side extended all the way up to the bottom of the wide waistband. Jennifer popped her leg out to the side and positioned her foot slightly forward to ensure that the large opening exposed most of her shapely thigh. The skirt fell to the tops of her slinky stiletto heels.

ABC

Jennifer’s strappy footwear featured thin toe straps encrusted with sparkling gems. Each ankle strap consisted of a similar embellished band with a black cord wound around its center front.

The World of Dance judge carried a black-and-silver clutch that featured Balmain’s monogram motif, which resembled a Greek key pattern. With so much sparkle going on, JLo had no need for a ton of jewelry. She allowed her outfit to do most of the shining by accessorizing with a few rings and a pair of chandelier earrings. However, the latter was mostly hidden by her hair.

Jennifer’s honey-hued tresses were styled with a center part. Her locks looked like they had been loaded with product to create a wavy wet look. Her bob hairstyle just brushed the tops of her shoulders.

In addition to showing off her impeccable taste, Jennifer is using her AMAs appearance to promote her combined latest projects: her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me and the music featured in the film. She and her costar, Maluma, will perform two of the already-released songs from the soundtrack, “Pa’ Ti + Lonely,” during the show.