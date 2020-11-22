Yalsen Clemente Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Outfit For Bang Energy Video

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente dazzled thousands of Instagram users on Sunday, November 22, when she shared a sizzling new video with her 2.4 million followers.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was captured outdoors for the footage, which was paired to a tranquil techno song. Yaslen took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of eye-catching movements.

In the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she walked up to the lens to strike a pose. She adjusted her locks and propped out her derriere to showcase her curves. She flipped her hair, enjoyed a can of Bang Energy and pushed out her chest in another part of the clip. She also blew a flirtatious kiss to the audience at one point.

The model exuded both sultry and fun vibes as she pouted and smiled throughout the reel. She wore her ombre locks in natural-looking curls that cascaded around her shoulders. Her nails were long and manicured, complete with a vibrant white polish.

She showed off her busty chest in a red top from Bang Energy that featured two thick straps and a cropped body. The garment tightly hugged her assets while its plunging neckline revealed a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of distressed denim shorts that flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The bottoms’ high-waist design also highlighted her slim midriff.

Yaslen completed the sporty look with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with two necklaces.

In the post’s caption, the model promoted Bang Energy, particularly their military flavors, before tagging the company and the CEO’s Instagram handles. She also provided a discount code for social media users who have served as military personnel.

Sunday’s footage received a lot of support and enthusiasm from social media users, garnering more than 5,000 likes and 15,000 views since going live just a few hours ago. More than 100 followers also headed to the comments section to verbalize their positive thoughts on the model, her figure, her good looks, and her scanty outfit.

“Absolutely stunning,” one individual wrote.

“How do you look perfect always,” another admirer wanted to know, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Soooo cute babe,” a third fan declared.

“Beautiful and amazing lady,” a fourth person added, filling their compliment with red-heart emoji.

Yaslen has shared many sizzling posts with her Instagram followers this week. Just earlier today, she uploaded a photo in which she wore a cut-out T-shirt that left little to the imagination.