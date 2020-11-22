Sofia Richie Sizzles In A Tiny Crocheted Bikini While Relaxing On A Boat

Sofia Richie seems to have spent more time in swimsuits than regular clothes this weekend. After spending a beautiful day on the beach yesterday in a tiny tie-dyed bikini, the model slipped into a different two-piece today for another relaxing day out on the water. She took to her Instagram page earlier to share a few snaps of the sexy get-up, much to the delight of her 6.5 million followers.

The 22-year-old appeared to be out on a boat in the double-pic update. The images seemed to have been taken candidly, capturing Sofia sitting on the edge of the vessel with her feet hanging over the side as the gentle breeze whipped through her dirty blond hair.

A gorgeous view of the turquoise water stretched on for miles, creating a picturesque background to the tropical photos. The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was Sofia herself that truly seemed to captivate her fans as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a scanty bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The daughter of Lionel Richie stunned in a skimpy crocheted two-piece that boasted a colorful striped pattern that popped against her deep tan. She rocked a halter-style top in the multi-colored design that had thin black straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline and tiny tringle cups that flashed an eyeful of sideboob, giving the look a seductive vibe. The number also had a stringy band that was knotted tightly around her rib cage, helping to accentuate the star’s slender frame.

Sofia’s bikini bottoms made for quite a display as well, much in part due to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. The style offered a full look at the model’s toned legs and shapely thighs, as well as a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere as she soaked up some sun. The garment also featured a mid-rise waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips to highlight her trim waist and toned tummy.

The beauty wore a trendy leopard-print bucket hat in the first image of the set, though took it off for the second shot. She also sported a pair of rectangular sunglasses and a dainty gold necklace to give her look a hint of bling.

The skin-baring snaps proved to be popular with Sofia’s adoring fans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with love.

“You look amazing!” one person wrote.

“Body is insane,” quipped another fan.

“Always stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 157,000 likes within just three hours of going live.