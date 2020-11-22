Vanessa Hudgens Rocks A Green Bikini As She Poses Poolside Next To Her Pal: ‘Wife Life’

Vanessa Hudgens and her best friend had a great time poolside, showing off their bikini bodies and making the most of what the actress called their “wife life.”

The actress took to Instagram to share the fun snap, which showed her posing in a green bikini with a matching cowboy hat while standing next to pal GG Magree. Both stood to the side, holding their leg bent to show off their lean physiques.

The snap was a big hit with her followers, garnering more than 300,000 likes in the first hour and attracting plenty of compliments both for Hudgens and her friend.

“you’re absolutely body goals wifessss,” one person wrote.

“It’s so cold in MA but this just warmed me right up,” another commented, accentuating the comment with a fire emoji.

Others commented on her outfit, with some praise for the matching hat that went along with the revealing swimwear. The hat had an image of a skull with devil horns, which may have been a nod to the actress’s love of all things horror, which she showed off on her Instagram feed in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

As The Daily Mail noted, the friendship between the pair has gotten some big attention lately. Hudgens and Magee were spotted earlier in the week landing at LAX Airport after spending some time in New York City together. Before leaving the Big Apple, the pals took a trip to tattoo artist Mr. K (whose real name is Sanghyuk Ko) at the noted Bang Bang Tattoo in Manhattan to get some new ink done.

“The Korean 39-year-old’s celebrity clientele includes Justin & Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Michael J. Fox, David Beckham, Liam Hemsworth, as well as Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner,” the report noted.

“GG got the word ‘psycho’ on her hand while Vanessa dedicated her ‘cages or wings’ ink to the late composer Jonathan Larson, whose song Louder Than Words contains the lyric.”

There was more hijinks for the friends later in the week. In a separate report, The Daily Mail shared a video of the High School Musical star giving her pal a playful slap on the booty after they had a workout together. Much of their friendship has played out on social media, including more glimpses of their day out in the sun. Magree shared some other poolside pictures in her own feed, showing off her animal-print bikini before sharing the same snap that Hudgens included in her feed.