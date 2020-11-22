Lyna Perez Shows Off Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Leopard-Print Swimsuit

American bombshell Lyna Perez sent temperatures soaring on Sunday, November 22, when she shared a sexy video of herself with her 5.7 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old social media influencer was captured poolside, seemingly indoors, for the footage, which was paired to an upbeat electronic song. Lyna easily stood out most as she moved between a number of sexy poses directly in front of the camera.

In the beginning of the clip, she stood up straight, facing the lens as she adjusted her locks with her left hand. She then walked toward the camera, swaying her hips to emphasize her curves. She sat down poolside, caressed her thighs, and enjoyed a can of Bang Energy in another part of the clip, before getting into the swimming pool to strut her stuff.

Lyna wore a pout on her face throughout much of the footage. Her long, highlighted brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves which cascaded over her back and shoulders. Her short, round-shaped nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a light pink polish.

Her killer curves were on show in a skimpy leopard-print one-piece with a hot pink lining and two thin straps which went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit drew the eye to her busty assets as it was designed with a plunging neckline which showcased plenty of cleavage and sideboob. The suit’s thong bottoms were also scantily cut, featuring an ’80s-style design which accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious booty.

In the post’s caption, the model advertised Bang Energy, before tagging the company and the CEO’s Instagram handles. She also revealed that her bathing suit was designed by Meg Liz Swim.

Sunday’s content was met with a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 41,000 views and 16,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. Over 800 followers also expressed their admiration for the model, as well as her form, her looks, and her swim attire in the comments section.

“You are gorgeous,” one individual wrote.

“So beautiful, so legendary, and so fly. Three of many great attributes that describe you,” chimed in another admirer.

“Lyna you look absolutely phenomenal in that bikini,” a third fan declared.

“Happy Sunday my beautiful princess,” a fourth person added, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

