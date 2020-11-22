Jake Tapper Blasts Donald Trump’s Legal Arguments As ‘Quite Literally Insane’

In a scathing monologue on Sunday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper took aim at President Donald Trump’s legal team and Republican Party politicians, Mediaite reported.

Tapper began his remarks by pointing to the state of Pennsylvania, where Trump’s lawyers demanded that the courts throw out millions of legitimate votes. The judge who presided over the proceedings dismissed the case as completely baseless, concluding that the president’s attorneys offered “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

“That is, in a nutshell, the Trump case. Throw out millions of legal votes so as to overturn the will of the voters and undermine democracy,” the State of the Union host said.

“The Trump team’s argument to the public that millions of votes were stolen through election software is quite literally insane. It is the upside down.”

Hours after the judge dismissed the case, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania called on the commander-in-chief to concede, saying that he has “exhausted” all options and that the time has come to begin the transition process.

But Trump’s lawyers embarrassed themselves in several other states, Tapper suggested. In the state of Michigan, they filed a lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud. However, they actually used data from Minnesota to prove their claims, which in and of itself immediately invalidated their challenge.

Tapper praised election officials, especially Republicans, for doing their jobs even as Trump insists that the election was fraudulent. Unlike them, he said, Republicans in Washington “have proven willing to degrade themselves.”

Tapper concluded his monologue by blasting General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy, who is still blocking Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential transition.

“Emily Murphy’s legacy will be written in stone tomorrow, in all likelihood. What will that legacy be?” he asked, saying that many in Washington have decided to “play a role” in Trump’s “clownish” coup.

As The Associated Press reported, Trump’s lawyers — led by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — filed lawsuits in six battleground states. Nearly all of them have been dismissed or thrown out, with judges finding their arguments speculative and weak.

Even some prominent Republicans have acknowledged reality and accepted the outcome of the presidential race. In an interview on Sunday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a close ally of the commander-in-chief, described Giuliani team’s claims as a “national embarrassment,” per Axios.

Christie pointed out that Trump’s attorneys have made incredibly damning and explosive allegations in public, but backed away from them in the courts.