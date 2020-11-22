Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Corset Top & Red Faux Leather Pants

On Sunday, November 21, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 620,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a white chair in front of a white wall. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging corset top and high-waisted red faux leather pants with zipper detailing. The ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly, accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. She finished off the look with a pair of black peep-toe heels and her sparkling wedding ring set.

The blond bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Rachel leaned back and sat with her legs spread. She rested her foot on the seat of the chair and lifted up one of her hands, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens, parting her full lips.

She lowered both of her legs for the following photo. She tugged on her pants and continued to look directly at the photographer with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, Rachel advertised for Oh Polly.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Wow looking so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a red heart and a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“youre [sic] always so so soooo gorgeous!!!!! Omg i love you,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Such a babe,” remarked another admirer.

“Love this outfit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Rachel has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post pictures that show her wearing revealing outfits.

For instance, earlier this week she uploaded four photos, in which she wore a plunging strapless red mini dress manufactured by the company Misspap that clung to her fit physique. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.