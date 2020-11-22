Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Some Cleavage In Metallic Dress For Revealing Flashback Snap

Nastia Liukin is taking fans back to one of her most revealing looks of all time, the skimpy metallic dress she wore on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards back in 2016.

The former U.S. Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram stories to share the snap, which showed her with posing with stylist Alexandra Renee Scott, who helped put together the look. Liukin linked to a photo that Scott had shared on her own page, showing the athlete looking off into the distance while the revealing dress that showed off her amazing physique. The top of the outfit had two strips that displayed her well-toned stomach and gave a glimpse of some cleavage, while her leg peeked out from a long slit down the front.

In the caption, Scott said that the look was great for the Olympian, and “captured her inner warrior in this look balanced by her grace and elegance.” The stylist added that Liukin had long been a favorite gymnast to watch, even before they started working together. Scott wrote that she admired how Liukin combined grit and determination with a “beautiful feminine grace.”

Liukin had opened up about her fashion at the award show in a feature for People magazine back in 2016, explaining how she came to pick the metallic dress by Philipp Plein, which she paired with Casadei heels. She showed off a rack filled with potential outfits, which were all options for the red carpet but ultimately lost out to the metallic look. Another picture gave a glimpse of the stack of shoes, jewelry, and clutches that she perused to find the perfect look.

In the feature, the gold medal-winning gymnast explained that she paired the ensemble with a spray tan from Julie Nostrand, who also worked with Liukin on another famous project.

“She did our spray tans on Dancing With the Stars every week and I got hooked!” Liukin shared.

Liukin’s Instagram followers have seen a lot of her in some revealing dresses lately. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to the social media site earlier in the weekend to share a picture of herself wearing a formfitting red gown with a high slit that showed off her leg all the way up to her thigh. This red tone of the outfit had a festive feel, and the athlete turned social media star added a Christmas tree emoji in the caption.

The look was a hit with her followers, racking up thousands of likes and many compliments.