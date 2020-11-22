Sommer Ray Rocks Skimpy Thong Bodysuit And Thigh-High Cowboy Boots In Sexy New Video

Sommer Ray is wowing her 25.5 million followers in a new Instagram upload. The social media sensation shared a new video to her feed on November 22 where she was nearly nude. The 23-year-old sport a tiny black thong bodysuit which consisted of minimal fabric and lots of straps.

The fitness guru was videoed from behind, putting her famous rump on display for the duration of the clip. The camera rolled capturing Sommer as she strutted her stuff in an autobody shop. Large smudges of oil were spattered on the model’s famous rump, which jiggled slightly as she walked. She stopped as she approached a large mirror on the garage’s brick wall. Sommer posed and cocked her body to different sides as she flipped her wild hair over to one side.

The mirror image showed off the front of the bodysuit, which was just a small strip of fabric which ran across her chest. She flashed a tiny bit of underboob and exposed her killer abs.

Sommer also sported thigh-high black cowboy boots that had a loose shaft full of intricate detail. The boots featured a chunky heel and white leather trim which ran around the top of the cuff.

In the caption of the post, Sommer went the simple route and only added a smiley face emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Three men could be seen in the background of the video who were all holding some type of camera equipment. This could hint that some sexy shots are coming in the near future to the Instagram star’s timeline.

In under an hour, the hot new video brought in over 250,000 likes, rapidly making it one of her more popular posts to date. The clip had also been watching over 1.4 million times. In the comments section, Sommer’s admirers fawned over her body which was exposed by the revealing outfit.

“Okay seriously who made you,” one fan wrote

“BOOOOOTSSSS ARE FIRE,” a second added.

“Workin hard or hardly working,” a third said.

Sommer also had several marriage proposals in the comments section, something not too uncommon for any one of her social media shares. There were also hundreds of flame symbols as well as peach emojis which were a nod to her large behind.

Earlier this week, Sommer also showed off her enviable physique in a series of shower photos. She stood in an outdoor shower while rocking a white and orange bikini and lots of gold jewelry. She didn’t take the photoshoot too seriously though, as she called herself a “dumba**” for running water over electrical wiring.