Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight Jeans & A Lingerie-Inspired Top

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy snap taken in Stockholm, Sweden, as the geotag indicated. Anna leaned against a cream-colored wall, and natural light shone down on her flawless features and smoking-hot curves.

She flaunted her figure in a pair of light-wash high-waisted jeans that accentuated her pert posterior and slim waist. The denim clung to her toned thighs, and she hooked one thumb into a belt loop as she struck a casual pose.

She paired the jeans with a white lingerie-inspired top that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The garment featured cups that resembled a bra, with underwire curving along the underside of her breast, and the piece also had semi-sheer lace panels that stretched over her flat stomach. The top was tucked into the high waistband of her jeans, and the ensemble fit her like a second skin.

Her shoulders rested against the wall behind her, and she arched her back slightly, accentuating her curves even more.

Anna kept her accessories minimal, adding a few delicate gold rings on her fingers and a pendant necklace. The circular pendant rested just above her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her chest.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls, reaching all the way to her waist. Her silky tresses were swept away from her flawless features, and she had her lips slightly parted as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression. She brought one hand up to her hair, appearing to brush a few strands away from her face.

She paired the steamy shot with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 49,600 likes within just two hours of going live. It also received 491 comments from Anna’s eager audience.

“So beautiful babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a single heart emoji.

“Looking amazing relaxing on Sunday,” another follower chimed in, referencing Anna’s caption.

“Wow those gorgeous eyes. Love the outfit also. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” a third fan remarked.

“You are perfect,” another fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna was all dolled up for chillier weather in a sizzling snap taken while she crossed a scenic street in Stockholm. She rocked a thigh-length coat with fur or faux-fur trim along the neckline and hood, and a knit cap atop her blond tresses. She finished the ensemble with over-the-knee black boots, and her toned thighs were on full display in the sexy look.