Anna Katharina Wows In Just A Jersey And White Panties: ‘Happy Sunday’

Fitness model Anna Katharina is wowing her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a steamy new set of photos. The American stunner posted three photographs in her newest upload on November 22, where she wore a white and blue jersey and matching boy-cut panties.

Anna stood against a plain white background for all three of the images and was snapped while flashing the left side of her body to the camera. Her pose showed off her slender frame which was perfectly bronzed. She made sure to tag her spray tan artist in the image who she has used on several occasions.

The 28-year-old sported a generic jersey with blue numbers and stripes on the shoulders. Anna held the printed T-shirt high up around her upper torso as she scrunched the fabric in her hands. She wore a pair of high-rise Love by Gap undies, which were cut off midway down her rump.

The model wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves. The ends of her strands landed at her bustline, while some bangs were snipped right at her cheeks.

Anna was a little playful in some of the photos, laughing as her image was captured. In others she was a little more serious as she gazed into the camera, putting her followers into a daze.

In the caption of her post, she wished her followers a “Happy Sunday” which she paired with a white heart emoji to match her outfit.

In under an hour, the hot new photos brought in over 10,000 likes and over 100 comments from her adoring fans.

“WOW…. JUST WOW,” one user wrote.

“WoW she is sublime with that beauty,” another added.

“Beautiful lady with a beautiful face and body,” a third admirer added.

“I think this is what my husband wants me to look like every Sunday,” a fourth fan joked.

The comments section was also full of flame emoji and heart-eyed smiley faces.

Earlier this week, Anna also shared another sexy photo to her feed. The model sported a skin-hugging cream gown covered in elaborate stitching. The dress had a low v-neck and was held up by thin spaghetti straps. Her cleavage was on full display in the images, which glistened as she appeared to have just gotten wet. Anna joked in her caption that it looked like she had been thrown into a pool on her wedding day. The post was quite popular with her fans, bringing in over 25,000 likes.