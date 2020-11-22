Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Bouncing Cleavage In Plunging Top & Hits Tennis Balls For Excuse To Wear Tiny Skirt

Lindsey took a few whacks at a tennis ball.

On Sunday, November 22, Lindsey Pelas showed off her tennis prowess and her eye-popping curves in a new video posted on her Instagram page.

The model used her bombshell body to promote Bang Energy drink. In her caption, Lindsey joked that she chose a tennis theme for her latest tantalizing visuals because she wanted a reason to wear the tiny pleated skirt that formed the lower half of her revealing outfit. The crisp, white garment boasted a high waist, flared shape, and high hemline that barely covered her pert posterior.

Lindsey teamed the skirt with a red bralette that molded to her curves. The top had a wide, supportive underbust band and a deep V-neck that showcased her enormous assets. The garment appeared to be a bit small for her cup size, as her cleavage was spilling out over the edges of her insufficiently stretchy neckline.

Lindsey accessorized her sporty outfit with a pair of trendy gold hoop earrings. She wore the front of her blond hair pulled back with a white plastic clip. Her long tresses were styled in soft, spiraling curls.

The model’s filming location was a tennis court, and she came prepared to play with a racket and a few balls. Her chest bounced and jiggled profusely as she practiced her serve and took a few whacks at the balls that were sent her way. She was shown placing her hand over her mouth more than once, so some of her shots clearly didn’t go where she wanted them to.

Lindsey took a break by sitting in front of the net with her legs spread apart, and she demonstrated her talent for bouncing a ball up and down on a racket while flashing her dazzling smile at her viewers.

Lindsey’s followers made a lot of observations about her video, a few of which were sexually suggestive. Others were critiques of her form and her knowledge of the game she was trying to play.

“LOL you know you’re standing the wrong way on the court. I know I know, its a promo. You stay serving looks,” read one message.

Another fan noticed that there was a clip on the back on Lindsey’s skirt, and she explained that this was because the garment was too big. The model was also asked about the current appearance of her famously large chest.

“Have you done anything to your boobs lately? They look a bit different. No hate throwing at all,” wrote one of her followers.

“I lose weight when I’m stressed and this year stressed me out!” Lindsey replied. “Some days they’re fat and some days they’re smaller but I’m eating more gumbo till they’re extra fat again.”