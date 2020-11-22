‘Big Brother’ Veteran Rachel Reilly Rocks Tiny Bikini Just 1.5 Weeks After Giving Birth

Big Brother legend and former winner Rachel Reilly is celebrating her postpartum body in her latest Instagram post. The mother-of-two recently gave birth to a son whom she shares with husband Brendon Villegas.

In her new upload, Rachel posted four photos, two of which saw her sporting a revealing bikini. The reality tv star was enjoying a day at the beach with her family and stripped down for some sexy snapshots.

Rachel’s bikini featured blue and white stripes which were partly covered by a screen printing of birds of paradise. The plant was green, yellow, and pink which perfectly complimented the stripes. In her first swimsuit shot, Rachel wore a coverup below her waist in a fabric that matched her top. She stuck her leg out of the garb’s high slit and stared into the camera stoically. She wore her long red locks down and straight which fell right at her bust line.

In a second picture, Rachel ditched the bottoms and wore just the bikini which showed off her small midsection. She admitted in her caption that she was one and a half weeks postpartum, something her fans couldn’t believe based on her tiny tummy. She walked her young dog and strutted her stuff while proudly displaying the body that gave her a new life.

The upload brought in over 6,000 likes in just one day as well as hundreds of comments from her adoring fans. In the comments section, other Big Brother stars complimented Rachel on the brave post and her hot post-baby body.

“Post partum?! Rachel you look phenomenal,” BB21’s Christie Murphy said.

“HOT MAMA,” BB18 star Natalie Negrotti wrote. “U truly look amazing.”

“The hottest” two-time Big Brother All-Star Janelle Pirezina added with multiple flame emoji.

There were also sweet compliments from former players Elena Davies, Meg Maley, Nicole Anthony, and Rachel’s sister Elissa Reilly Slater.

In addition to the swimsuit pics, Rachel also shared some photos of herself and her husband pushing their 4-year-old daughter on the swings. Their new baby boy was also along for the family day, but he was kept covered up in his stroller. Rachel and Brendon welcomed baby Adler just under two weeks ago. The pair spoke with Us Weekly shortly after his birth and noted just how happy they were.

“Our little Adler is such an amazing addition to our family. We can’t wait to get to know what his personality is going to be like,” the BB winner said. “Our hearts couldn’t be more overjoyed and full.”