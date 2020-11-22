Former Miss Costa Rica Karina Ramos Flaunts Stunning Physique In Corset Mini Dress

Karina Ramos delighted her 702,000 Instagram followers with her latest share on Sunday afternoon, in which the model and pageant winner flaunted her athletic figure wearing a tiny mini dress that left little to the imagination.

Karina credited the clothing brand Oh Polly for her sea-green, satiny attire, which was a backless, strapless garment that clung to her body and left lots of bare skin on display. The front featured underwire cups, boned detailing, and was fastened up the center with metal clasps.

The back of the dress plunged down to her waist, and the short hem barely covered her curvaceous booty.

Karina geotagged her location in Dubai, at the “world’s largest natural flower garden,” according to the official website.

In several of the four images, she posed in front of the Hearts Passage, a long brick walkway featuring a row of immense arches formed into the romantic shape, which were covered with thousands of brightly-colored blooms. Each heart was adorned with a different shade — including red, white, purple, and pink – and visible in a long tunnel behind her.

Beautifully contrasting yellow sunflowers were planted between the evenly-spaced decorative structures on either side of the path.

Karina’s Instagram supporters were enthralled by the post, and immediately flooded the comments section to express their love for the former Miss Universe contestant. Much of the praise was in Spanish, and “hermosa” was repeated multiple times. According to a Google translation, the word means “beautiful.”

Many other fans responded to her caption, sweetly contradicting her description of the environment by suggesting it was actually Karina’s stunning appearance that was unbelievable. One supporter declared her to be the most beautiful flower of them all.

“Amazing, the most beautiful woman on earth,” one fan gushed.

“You are just so gorgeous,” a second person remarked.

Those who chose not to convey their feelings in words left various combinations of affectionate emoji. The ever-popular heart-eyes emoji seemed to be most popular, followed by flames and hearts. This particular post also unsurprisingly inspired a bevy of various flower symbols to be thrown into the mix.

As reported by The Inquisitr last week, Karina wowed fans with a sultry image of herself wearing only a tiny bikini bottom with an elaborate choker and posing on the beach. She covered a small portion of her bare breasts with her forearms, leaving her enticing underboob on full display. Bright light illuminated her killer abdominal muscles and long, lean legs. To date, the post has racked up almost 32,000 likes.